Euros 2020: England beat Denmark in historic win

Getty Images England fans celebrated after their side's historic win against Denmark

England made history at Wembley on Wednesday after beating Denmark in their semi-final match at this year's Euros.

Gareth Southgate's side beat their opponents 2-1 in an exciting game that left nervous fans on the edge of their seats.

It's the first time ever that England have reached a Euros final and it's also the first time the men's team have reached the final of a major tournament since 1966!

They now face Italy in the final at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Frightening first goal!

Getty Images England failed to stop a goal scored by Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard

Wednesday evening's match was full of unexpected twists and turns that left many wondering whether England could come out on top.

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scored an incredible free-kick 30 minutes into the game, leaving England 1-0 down.

Yikes - that wasn't in the plan!

Super Sterling strikes back

Getty Images Raheem Sterling celebrated with Bukayo Saka after England's first goal, which was an own goal by Denmark's captain Simon Kjaer

However, England battled on and an impressive cross from Bukayo Saka, which was meant for Sterling, led Denmark's captain Simon Kjær to force the ball into his own team's net.

That made the score to 1-1 just six minutes before half time.

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel put on a truly impressive display, saving a number of goal attempts from the likes of Harry Maguire and Harry Kane.

The captain steps up!

Getty Images Harry Kane celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring his side's second goal of the night

The game went into extra time and it looked as though it could go down to penalties, but it all changed in the 103rd minute after Raheem Sterling was fouled by Denmark's Joakim Maehle in the penalty area.

EPA The England"s players celebrate after captain Harry Kane scored 2-1 lead against Denmark at Wembley Stadium

Denmark were unhappy with the decision, which was checked by VAR.

However, England were awarded a penalty which was taken by captain Harry Kane.

It looked like he'd blown his side's chance after the penalty was saved by Denmark's goalkeeper Schmeichel once again.

However, a rebound came straight back to Kane who buried the rebound, bringing the score to 2-1.

Getty Images England manager Gareth Southgate was delighted with the final result

The crowds at Wembley went wild and Denmark were unable to come back from behind before the final whistle was blown.

England now have an opportunity to claim the crown at a European Championship for the very first time, but the big question is - do YOU think it's coming home?

