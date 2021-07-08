Euros 2020: England beat Denmark in historic win

England made history at Wembley on Wednesday after beating Denmark in their semi-final match at this year's Euros.
Gareth Southgate's side beat their opponents 2-1 in an exciting game that left nervous fans on the edge of their seats.
It's the first time ever that England have reached a Euros final and it's also the first time the men's team have reached the final of a major tournament since 1966!
They now face Italy in the final at Wembley on Sunday evening.
Can England go all the way? Is it REALLY coming home? Have your say in our vote!
Lets us know if you watched the match and what you thought in the comments below!
Wednesday evening's match was full of unexpected twists and turns that left many wondering whether England could come out on top.
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scored an incredible free-kick 30 minutes into the game, leaving England 1-0 down.
Yikes - that wasn't in the plan!
However, England battled on and an impressive cross from Bukayo Saka, which was meant for Sterling, led Denmark's captain Simon Kjær to force the ball into his own team's net.
That made the score to 1-1 just six minutes before half time.
Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel put on a truly impressive display, saving a number of goal attempts from the likes of Harry Maguire and Harry Kane.
The game went into extra time and it looked as though it could go down to penalties, but it all changed in the 103rd minute after Raheem Sterling was fouled by Denmark's Joakim Maehle in the penalty area.
Denmark were unhappy with the decision, which was checked by VAR.
However, England were awarded a penalty which was taken by captain Harry Kane.
It looked like he'd blown his side's chance after the penalty was saved by Denmark's goalkeeper Schmeichel once again.
However, a rebound came straight back to Kane who buried the rebound, bringing the score to 2-1.
The crowds at Wembley went wild and Denmark were unable to come back from behind before the final whistle was blown.
England now have an opportunity to claim the crown at a European Championship for the very first time, but the big question is - do YOU think it's coming home?
If you can't see this vote, click here.
Arun
GirlyTomboy
It's coming home!
Football's coming home!
U18211006
I think England have a chance of winning but Italy are very good as well and are sneaky.
rainbowsrulenowandforever
b4unny
U18379329
Taj
strawberry
U19797580
Nailah
Get in England.
Gardeninggirl11
U19797580
U19335036
BlueSparklyGymnast
I Love to Read So Much