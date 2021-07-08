Tallest sandcastle in the world built in Denmark

Denmark may have lost the football but they're winning at sandcastles!
This sandcastle took lots of buckets and spades and is the tallest ever made.
CLAUS BJOERN LARSEN
According to Guinness World Records, the castle is more than 3 metres taller than one built in Germany in 2019, which previously held the record title. So even though Denmark lost in the football, at least they're winning at sandcastles.
CLAUS BJOERN LARSEN
The creation used nearly 5,000 tonnes of sand and was designed by Wilfred Stijger, who was assisted by 30 of the world’s best sand sculptors to create impressive details on the castle's sandy walls. It includes common sights seen in Blokhus such as beach houses, lighthouses, as well as popular activities such as windsurfing.
CLAUS BJOERN LARSEN
Even if someone tried to kick down the castle, the sand contains approximately 10% clay to make everything stick together better. A layer of glue was also applied after it was completed so that it could stand up to strong winds seen by the sea.
CLAUS BJOERN LARSEN
Here the sandcastle, which is more than 20 metres high, towers over houses in seaside town of Blokhus in Denmark.
CLAUS BJOERN LARSEN
Stijger said he also wanted the castle to represent the power the coronavirus has had over the world since the beginning of the pandemic. On top of the sandcastle is a model of the virus wearing a crown.