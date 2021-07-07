Euro 2020: Italy beat Spain to reach Wembley final

Reuters

Italy have beaten Spain on penalties to reach Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

They'll face either England or Denmark, depending on who wins the second semi-final match on Wednesday.

Federico Chiesa gave Italy the lead with a wonderful strike early in the second half. He curled the ball around Spain's goalkeeper, Unai Simon, after a fast counter-attacking move started by his side's 'keeper.

But Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score an equaliser for Spain with 10 minutes to go. The

Neither side could make the breakthrough in extra time, so the game, and a place in the final, had to be decided with a penalty shoot-out.

Both teams missed their first penalties, with Spain's keeper pulling off a great save only to see his team mate Dani Olmo send his shot over the bar.

After several successful penalties it fell to Alvaro Morata to keep his country in it, but his weak penalty was saved easily.

That mean Chelsea midfielder Jorginho had the chance to send his team into the final, and the he did what he has done many times for his club side and gently stroked the ball into the bottom corner to send the Italian fans wild.

Italy have now reached the final of the European Championship for the fourth time - though they have only won it once, way back in 1968.

The final will be held at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8pm.