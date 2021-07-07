Climate change: Woodland Trust to go plastic-free by end of the year

Getty Images The Woodland Trust aims to plant millions of each year, but can it be done without using plastic?

The Woodland Trust is promising to get rid of plastic tree guards from its sites by the end of the year.

The charity wants to make a "permanent change" to the way trees are planted, as it tries to achieve the goal of planting 10 million new trees each year until 2025.

The Woodland Trust use recycled plastic tubes but has been trying out green alternatives that still protect the young saplings from animals.

Chief executive, Darren Moorcraft, said: "We all need millions of new trees, [we] want to turn the industry on its head once and for all, and we have the chance to finally solve this puzzle through new sustainable approaches to tree establishment."

A sapling is a young tree - these trees need protecting from animals such as deer who may eat the small trees whilst grazing.

Previously, the Woodland Trust used recycled plastic tubes from its own sites to protect the saplings from deer and rabbits.

The charity aims to plant 2.3 million trees on its own estates alone by 2025. Head of sustainability, Ian Stanton said around half of these saplings will need protection from animals - without it, the young saplings wouldn't have much chance of survival.

By planting lots of trees, the charity aims to help combat climate change and nature crisis (extinction of many plants and animals), as trees will soak up carbon dioxide and provide new habitats for animals to live in.

Getty Images When the trees are planted they are usually protected by a plastic tube to stop animals grazing

The team at the charity's Avon Cliffe site in Wiltshire tested 14 green alternatives to plastic such as cardboard, British wool, poly-lactic acid, plant starch and bio-based polymers.

The Woodland Trust also said it was exploring removing tree tubes altogether by changing the way saplings are grown or using birds of prey to keep rodents and other small animals away from the trees.

Darren Moorcraft said: "Plastics have long been the first port of call... due to their longevity and ability to protect the saplings from predators. But of course, they don't biodegrade and are not environmentally friendly."

For the meantime The Woodland Trust will continue to use plastic tubes that are in good condition, but aim to be plastic-free by the end of the year.