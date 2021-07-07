play
Wimbledon's Wheelchair tennis facts

After a two year wait following the cancellation of the championships in 2020, Wimbledon is back!

The world's most famous tennis tournament is well and truly underway, and haven't we been spoiled so far!

If you thought this years tournament just couldn't get any better...Then grab your scones and cream and buckle up, because wheelchair tennis is about to serve up some head turning, grass court action.

This hard hitting, fast paced para-sport has all the ingredients to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. Here's Martin with all the wheelchair tennis facts you need at this years Wimbledon.

