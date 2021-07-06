Nintendo Switch OLED: What are the console's new features?

Nintendo has made a surprise announcement about the release of its Nintendo Switch OLED console.
The OLED promises users a bigger, better screen and other improvements to the Switch.
Nintendo made the announcement about the new console on Twitter on Tuesday 6 July.
So what can gamers expect from the new console?
The OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology means gamers get a screen they can see clearly from different angles with better picture quality and stronger colours.
The Switch OLED's display is also slightly bigger than the original Switch's 6.2" ( 15.7cm) screen, at 7 inches (17.7cm)
But the whole console will still be roughly the same size as the older Switch console, even with its bigger screen.
The back stand is also getting a makeover to make it more stable and provide people with more options and angles to play.
Nintendo says the new Switch will also have "enhanced audio", and it will have a port for connecting to the internet, plus 64GB storage.
So far the new console is getting a mixed reception online, with some people excited for the new features, and other people saying it is too similar to the previous Switch console, and a bit "underwhelming".
The new version of the Switch is scheduled for release on 8 October.
There will be two different colour options for the docking station and joycons; in white or red and blue neon like the previous Switch.
