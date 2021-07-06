Nintendo Switch OLED: What are the console's new features?

Nintendo The new console comes in a new colour: White

Nintendo has made a surprise announcement about the release of its Nintendo Switch OLED console.

The OLED promises users a bigger, better screen and other improvements to the Switch.

Nintendo made the announcement about the new console on Twitter on Tuesday 6 July.

So what can gamers expect from the new console?

Nintendo A look at the white version of the Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch OLED: What are its new features?

The OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology means gamers get a screen they can see clearly from different angles with better picture quality and stronger colours.

The Switch OLED's display is also slightly bigger than the original Switch's 6.2" ( 15.7cm) screen, at 7 inches (17.7cm)

But the whole console will still be roughly the same size as the older Switch console, even with its bigger screen.

Nintendo The new stand in with the Switch OLED in two player mode

The back stand is also getting a makeover to make it more stable and provide people with more options and angles to play.

Nintendo says the new Switch will also have "enhanced audio", and it will have a port for connecting to the internet, plus 64GB storage.

So far the new console is getting a mixed reception online, with some people excited for the new features, and other people saying it is too similar to the previous Switch console, and a bit "underwhelming".

When will the Nintendo Switch OLED be released?

Nintendo

The new version of the Switch is scheduled for release on 8 October.

There will be two different colour options for the docking station and joycons; in white or red and blue neon like the previous Switch.

