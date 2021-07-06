Why are people talking about a swimming cap designed for Afro hair?

LUKE HUTSON FLYNN The cap was specially designed for those with afro hair

Lots of people have been talking about a swimming cap specifically designed for those with afro hair.

It's because Fina, which is the water sports world governing body, said the cap wasn't suitable for international competitions like Tokyo 2020.

Fina argued that the hat, which was created by a company called Soul Cap for those with thick afro hair, didn't follow "the natural form of the head". It rejected Soul Cap's application for the hat to be certified for use at big competitions.

However, many people feel Fina's decision to ban the caps could mean fewer black people - including children - will want to get involved with the sport.

How is afro hair different from other hair types?

Afro textured hair is typically drier compared to other hair textures. This is because the of the strands are often very tightly curled, making it more difficult for sebum, which is the oily substance produced by the tiny sebaceous glands found on the scalp, to travel all the way down the length of the hair. Sebum helps to protect the hair by keeping it moisturised.

The texture of afro hair can make it more brittle compared to other hair types and the chemical chlorine, which is usually found in swimming pools, can dry out afro hair even further, making it more prone to damage.

It means those with afro hair who swim have to take extra care, but untangling, moisturising and styling hair after swimming can sometimes be very painful and time consuming.

Soul Cap says it makes caps to fit over and protect thick and curly hair. Its hats can be worn to cover lots of different hair styles commonly worn by black people including afros, dreadlocks, weaves and braids.

Getty Images Some fear the ban on caps specifically designed for black swimmers could discourage people from getting involved in the sport

What has Fina said about the caps?

There's been lots of backlash following Fina's decision to ban Soul Cap's hats from international competitions. The federation has now said it will be reviewing it's original decision.

"Fina acknowledges the comments and reactions concerning the use of "Soul Cap" swim caps in Fina competition," the organisation said in a statement.

"Fina is committed to ensuring that all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition where this swimwear does not confer a competitive advantage. Fina is currently reviewing the situation with regards to "Soul Cap" and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.

There is no restriction on "Soul Cap" swim caps for recreational and teaching purposes. Fina appreciates the efforts of "Soul Cap" and other suppliers to ensure everyone has the chance to enjoy the water. Fina will also speak with the manufacturer of the "Soul Cap" about utilising their products through the Fina Development Centres."

Getty Images Alice Dearing will be the first Black female swimmer to represent Britain at an Olympics

Team GB swimmer Alice Dearing, who will be the first Black female swimmer to represent Britain at an Olympics, spoke out following Fina's announcement that it would be reviewing its original decision.

"The issue with this story is I don't want little Black girls and little Black boys to look at elite swimming and think it is not open to them because that is completely the wrong idea," she told Sky Sports News.

"It is open to them, I really hope that with it being under review that some agreement will come about, I'm sure it will.

"But I don't want people to look at elite level swimming and think: 'It's not open for me, I can't wear my hair the way I want to and I'll go and find another sport', because that's not what we want.

"It's brilliant to see so many people passionate about this and wanting to make sure that swimming is open and available to everyone because that is the goal."