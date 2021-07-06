Euro 2020: England v Denmark – players to watch, the best stats and vote for your winner

Martin Rickett/PA Wire The England squad are training for their game against Denmark on Wednesday

England will face Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, with a place in the Euro 2020 final up for grabs.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome to set up England's first Euro semi-final match in 25 years.

Denmark lost their opening two games at the Euros but the former European champions are on a good run of form.

Here, Newsround breaks down everything you need to know for the big game, and don't forget to vote for who you think will win!

Getty Images Wembley Stadium in London will host both semi-final games as well as the final

When and where is the match?

England v Denmark is the second Euro 2020 semi-final played at Wembley - England's home stadium - on Wednesday 7 July.

Kick-off is at 8pm and the game will be shown live on ITV.

Route to the semi-final

England beat Croatia and the Czech Republic in their qualifying group, with Scotland holding them to a 0-0 draw. They scored a famous victory over Germany in the last 16 and hit four against Ukraine in the quarter-finals. They have yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Denmark lost their opening group game after star player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during their game against Finland. Eriksen has since thanked fans for their support and he is doing well.

They also lost their second game - against Belgium - but have not been beaten since, seeing off Russia, Wales and the Czech Republic.

Who's winning the head-to-head?

England and Denmark have played each other 21 times before - England have won 12 of those matches and Denmark have won four, and there has been five draws.

The first recorded match between the two nations was an unofficial friendly in London, back in October 1911, when England won 3-0.

Reuters/john sibley England captain Harry Kane has scored three goals in his last two games

Who are the players to watch?

Make sure you keep an eye on Raheem Sterling, who has so far scored three goals for England in the tournament and has become one of their star players.

Next up is England captain Harry Kane, who has also scored three goals in the Euros. Kane scored England's first and third goals against Ukraine, helping secure their place in the semi-final.

And make sure you don't miss Harry Maguire, the Manchester United defender, who helped push England through to the semi-final with his goal against Ukraine. Maguire has struck up an impressive partnership in the centre of defence with John Stones.

Kasper Schmeichel is one to look out for on Denmark's side - the Leicester player is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the world.

Joakim Maele is proving to be one of the players of the tournament, and the defender's incredible curling cross set up the quarter-final winner.

Last up is Kasper Dolberg who scored the winning goal to take Denmark through to the semi-finals. The striker will be hoping to be the first player to score against England at Euro 2020.

EPA/Ettore Ferrari / POOL Raheem Sterling has scored three goals for England at the tournament

Stats of the day • England have never played in a Euros final. They reached the semi-finals in 1996 but were beaten by Germany in a penalty shootout. • They have won a major tournament though - the World Cup in 1966. That final was also at Wembley when England beat West Germany 4-2. • England are the first team to keep clean sheets in their opening five games in Euros history. That's a record goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be proud of. • In fact, England haven't conceded a goal in the last 10 Euro games at Wembley - including qualifying games. • Denmark won the Euros in 1992 and have reached the semi-final three times. • No less than 12 Denmark players have appeared for teams in England.

REUTERS/Lee Smith Manager Gareth Southgate is in good spirits thanks to fans

What are the team saying?

England manager Gareth Southgate has spoken about the "special opportunity" to make England fans happy, saying: "The opportunity to bring happiness and create brilliant nights for our fans is a very special one that you have when you play with England."

Harry Maguire has talked about the hurt from England losing the World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018: "The experience of that, we've learnt from it. We've had a lot of big games in that period to improve and a lot of time spent together on the training pitch, friendlies and qualifiers."

Raheem Sterling, who grew up close to Wembley in London, spoke to BBC Sport about his dream of playing for England at Wembley: "Watching the stadium being built as a child, it was real motivation for me when I was a young aspiring football player… you just hear the atmosphere when a goal is scored in your living room, it was something."

Here's what Hacker is predicting ...

