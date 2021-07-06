Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu bows out after amazing run

Getty Images Emma Raducanu called on her trainer while a set and a break down

Emma Raducanu's amazing run at Wimbledon is over after she had to retire from her fourth round game on Monday night.

The 18-year-old British player was suffering breathing difficulties in the second set, having slipped to 3-0 down after losing the first set 6-4.

A medic checked Raducanu on the side of the court before helping her off to receive some treatment, where it was decided she couldn't continue.

"I am really sorry for her, I wish we could have finished it," said her opponent Ajla Tomljanovic, adding "I am wishing her all the best."

The Australian, who's now into her first Grand Slam quarter-finals, explained that she "found my groove" during the game on Wimbledon's No.1 court.

"Although Emma was hurt and not at her best which kind of explains it," she said.

Emma Raducanu only made her WTA Tour debut in June

A tight match to end Manic Monday

The match didn't start until 8pm, and began with the court's roof closed, after the men's game before it went to five sets.

Wimbledon's second Monday is known as 'Manic Monday' due to the enormous number of games played on one day, with every game on the men's and women's side of the draw played. This was the last time the tournament planned to run the schedule, with play on the middle Sunday expected from next year.

Raducanu played some fantastic tennis in the first set and looked more than a match for her far more experienced opponent. However, the Australian edged the first set after two tough service games saw Tomljanovic hold then break the Brit.

The tough battle had clearly taken it out of the young Brit, who dropped her first service game of the second set. With the match at 6-4, 3-0, the medic was called and after some treatment the umpire told a disappointed crowd the 18-year-old had retired from the game.

The crowd then gave the Brit a standing ovation to congratulate her on a fantastic tournament that will help her move into the world's top 100 players, less than a month after making her debut on the tour.