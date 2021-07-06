Elephants travel to new home in Kenya from the UK

A herd of 13 African elephants is going to be transported from Kent to Kenya to be released into the wild.
Manzi says have you heard, we are going home! The Aspinall Foundation is working with The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Kenya Wildlife Service to move the elephants more than 7,000 km (around 4350 miles) from the UK to a reserve in southern Kenya
Aspinall Foundation
Jama is one of 13 elephants which will be released into the wild in Kenya
David Rolfee
This cheeky chap is called Nguvu. The trip will be a challenge to organise as the elephants have a combined weight of 25 tonnes!
Aspinall Foundation
The charity says it is the biggest project of its kind. Damian Aspinall, Chairman of The Aspinall Foundation, said: “This is an incredibly exciting project and a genuine world-first. As with any conservation project of this magnitude, there are obviously big risks, but we consider them well worth it to get these magnificent elephants back into the wild where they belong."
Aspinall Foundation
Oku is one of three young elephants who are going to be given a new home in the wild
Aspinall Foundation
The new herd will be made up of two family groups. The charity believes that all elephants should live in the wild instead of in captivity