Covid-19: Boris Johnson to announce plans to ease England's lockdown

Prime minister Boris Johnson is preparing to set out the details of the final stage of England's journey out of lockdown.

He is expected to announce the next steps on social distancing, face coverings and working from home later today.

However, he is not expected to talk about self isolation, the rules in schools, or travel restrictions.

The final stage of the roadmap, called step four, was delayed last month to no earlier than 19 July.

Will lockdown rules in England change on 19 July?

Downing Street said the final stage of lockdown easing in England would go ahead on 19 July only if the government's "four tests" for easing restrictions had been met.

Those tests are:

1. That the vaccination programme is going well.

2. That the number of people being admitted to hospital or dying of coronavirus continues to fall.

3. That there is reduced pressure on the NHS.

4. That there are no issues with new variants of the coronavirus which could impact the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The verdict on those tests will be confirmed on 12 July following a review of the latest data.

Mr Johnson said Monday's update would "set out how we can restore people's freedoms when we reach step four".

"But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks," he added.

More than 63% of the UK adult population has now received a second vaccine dose, with 86% having now received at least a first dose, latest figures showed.

No 10 has said the government is ensuring preparations are in place to offer third "booster" doses to everyone aged over 50 and the most vulnerable over the winter months.

What's happening in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own coronavirus rules.

The next lockdown review in Wales will be on 15 July.

Some rules in Northern Ireland change on 5 July.

It is expected that all parts of Scotland will be in level zero from 19 July and that more restrictions can be removed on 9 August, including lifting the legal requirement to physically distance indoors.