NHS awarded George Cross by the Queen 'from grateful nation'

Reuters

The Queen has awarded the George Cross to the National Health Services across the UK.

Staff in all four nations "have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation," said the Queen.

The George Cross was created by King George VI, the Queen's father, in 1940 during one of the most difficult periods of World War II, a period known as the Blitz. The award recognises "acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger".

The Queen wrote a note for the NHS explaining the award. "It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom."

"This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

"Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

"You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation."

Buckingham Palace A copy of the handwritten message from Queen Elizabeth II in support of the award of the George Cross to the NHS

Who else has been awarded the George Cross?

The George Cross can be awarded to whoever the Queen wishes. Recipients are suggested by the George Cross committee and whoever the Prime Minister is at the time.

In 1942, the island nation of Malta, which is in the Mediterranean to the south of Italy, was awarded the Cross for enduring heavy enemy bombardments in the Second World War. The country carries a representation of the award on its flag.

In 1999 the police force in Northern Ireland was recognised for bravery.

They are the only other collective awards, meaning winners that weren't individual people.

Getty Images The awarding of the George Cross by the Queen is made on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the prime minister

The last winner was a man called Dominic Troulan. He was also the first civilian (meaning he wasn't serving in the military at the time) to be recognised since 1992. He was given the George Cross for his helping people escape a terrorist attack in Kenya and ensuring people remained safe.

What has the NHS said?

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: "This unprecedented award rightly recognises the skill and compassion and the fortitude of staff right across the National Health Service - the nurses, the paramedics, the doctors, the cleaners, the therapists, the entire team - who under the most demanding of circumstances have responded to the worst pandemic in a century and the greatest challenge this country has faced since the Second World War.

"Out of those dark times have come the best of what it means to be a carer and a health professional.