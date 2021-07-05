Animal news: Rare type of saiga antelope numbers increase

Getty Images

The saiga is a rare type of antelope and their population has more than doubled since 2019.

The saiga was on the brink of extinction after many of them died suddenly due to a bacteria outbreak. Their environment has also been under threat.

But after different conservation measures the numbers have started to increase.

According the first aerial survey in two years, the number of saiga in Kazakhstan has risen from 334,000 to 842,000.

Top saiga facts The saiga's nose is unusual and it's thought it's shaped to filter out dust in the dry summers

They can migrate over 621 miles (1,000km) between summer and winter

Saiga has heavy, wool-like fur. Males have coloured horns than grow six to 10 inches long

It is similar size to a sheep

Why are the numbers rising?

ACKB Saiga numbers are monitored from the air

Saiga are native to Kazakhstan, but they can also be found in southern Russia and Uzbekistan.

To help increase their numbers the government cracked down on poaching with penalties of up to 12 years in prison.

Also local and international conservation work took place and a nature reserve was established to help boost numbers.

"It's exciting to see their numbers start to recover to levels nearing 1,000,000 individuals, and it speaks volumes about the Government of Kazakhstan's commitment to their protection," said Stephanie Ward, from the Frankfurt Zoological Society.

The species is also naturally resilient, "They give birth to twins every year, which gives high potential for the species to quickly recover" said Albert Salemgareyev of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK).

Although the numbers are increasing, it is nothing compared to the millions estimated in the past.