play
Watch Newsround

Animal news: Rare type of saiga antelope numbers increase

Last updated at 05:19
comments
View Comments
Saiga calfGetty Images

The saiga is a rare type of antelope and their population has more than doubled since 2019.

The saiga was on the brink of extinction after many of them died suddenly due to a bacteria outbreak. Their environment has also been under threat.

But after different conservation measures the numbers have started to increase.

According the first aerial survey in two years, the number of saiga in Kazakhstan has risen from 334,000 to 842,000.

Why are the numbers rising?
Aerial census photosACKB
Saiga numbers are monitored from the air

Saiga are native to Kazakhstan, but they can also be found in southern Russia and Uzbekistan.

To help increase their numbers the government cracked down on poaching with penalties of up to 12 years in prison.

Also local and international conservation work took place and a nature reserve was established to help boost numbers.

"It's exciting to see their numbers start to recover to levels nearing 1,000,000 individuals, and it speaks volumes about the Government of Kazakhstan's commitment to their protection," said Stephanie Ward, from the Frankfurt Zoological Society.

The species is also naturally resilient, "They give birth to twins every year, which gives high potential for the species to quickly recover" said Albert Salemgareyev of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK).

Although the numbers are increasing, it is nothing compared to the millions estimated in the past.

More like this

Haribo sweets

Haribo sweet shortage warning from manufacturers

wALLY FUNK

Blue Origin: Wally Funk, 82, becomes latest member of Jeff Bezos’ crew

Cereal

School children inspire Kellogg's to change cereal boxes to help visually impaired

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

young-girl-and-her-father-wearing-masks

Prime minister to announce plan to ease England's lockdown rules

comments
cow eating grass

Are cows the solution to the plastic problem?

comments
A George Cross medal, awarded to French-born British World War II agent Violette Szabo, is displayed for a photograph before being sold at action for in London on 22 July 2015.

Queen awards NHS a George Cross 'from grateful nation'

comments
Newsround Home