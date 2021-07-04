Wally the walrus: Could polar bear smell scare away Wally?

@barefootislanders

Polar bear scent and growls are going to be used to try to scare away Wally the walrus.

Wally has been around the UK's shores for four months and been causing problems ever since.

The walrus, a species normally found in the Arctic, is thought to be about four years old and has made headlines around the world as experts think he's got lost so far south.

He is currently in the Isles of Scilly, off the coast of Cornwall, and is causing trouble and damaging boats.

To help the problem British Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) are going to play growls of polar bears and use their scent to try to deter Wally and make him move on.

As well as fake polar bear effects, the team will also use cries of territorial male walruses in the hope he will swim away from St Mary's harbour, in the Isles of Scilly.

Items from Yorkshire Wildlife Park, such as traffic cones and lengths of fire hose, will be sent from their polar bear enclosure and put on boats in the harbour to try keep Wally away.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggested these methods because walruses really dislike and fear polar bears.

When Wally was refusing to move in Tenby, Wales, they used airhorns to budge him off the RNLI's station slipway.

But this wasn't too effective either.

Wonderful Wally facts... Wally has travelled about 2,500 miles (4,000km) along the coast of western Europe

He is thought to be about four years old

He has the name Wally, after the puzzle book Where's Wally?

A number of groups are involved in trying to move him including the BDMLR, conservation groups, RNLI and Cornwall Police.

They say he poses "huge risks to himself, livelihoods and potentially human safety".

He is blocking the harbour where emergency response vessels are and he could capsize a boat with people on board. When he damages boats that also affects people's jobs.

If these polar bear smells and walrus noises don't make Wally move, diver rescue said it might use underwater acoustic deterrents.

But this would need approval from the Marine Management Organisation.