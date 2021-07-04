play
Cyprus: Asks for international help with wildfires

Last updated at 09:37
Firefighters and helicopters are working to tackle wildfires in Cyprus.

Officials have asked for international help to control a huge wildfire, which has been described as the worst in the country's history.

The fire, fanned by strong winds, is spreading through the southern Limassol district.

Many people have been forced to evacuate. Some properties have been damaged and four people have died.

Cyprus has been experiencing a heatwave for the past week, with temperatures soaring up to 40C.

The Cyprus authorities asked for help from the European Union and Israel after the wildfire began to get worse.

The EU's executive, the European Commission, said firefighting water planes had left Greece to fight the fire and Italy was also planning to send aerial firefighters too.

"It is the worst forest fire in the history of Cyprus," Director of the Department of Forests Charalambos Alexandrou told the country's Omega TV.

President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, wrote that the fire had caused "loss of life" and destroyed property and forest lands and posted about those who lost their lives in the fire, saying "it is a tragedy".

He added: "The government will provide immediate assistance to the victims and the families of the victims."

The President said this has been the largest fire in Cyprus since 1974.

It isn't known how the fire started. Cyprus has very high temperatures in summer months, with it recently reaching up to 40C.

Police said they were also questioning a person in connection to the blaze.

