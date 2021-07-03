Emergency services are working to control wildfires in Canada which have been triggered by lightning strikes.

More than 130 wildfires are burning across western Canada after a record-breaking heatwave in the country.

The Canadian government said it would send military aircraft to help emergency workers who are trying to control the fires in British Columbia.

Parts of Canada have been experiencing a heatwave with this week.

It's been happening the western part of the country, in an area called British Columbia.

In North America, close to these areas of Canada, they too are experiencing record temperatures. It was only last year when US states of California, Oregon and Washington faced wildfires.