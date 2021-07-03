play
Watch Newsround

Help arriving to try to tackle wildfires in Canada

Emergency services are working to control wildfires in Canada which have been triggered by lightning strikes.

More than 130 wildfires are burning across western Canada after a record-breaking heatwave in the country.

The Canadian government said it would send military aircraft to help emergency workers who are trying to control the fires in British Columbia.

Parts of Canada have been experiencing a heatwave with this week.

It's been happening the western part of the country, in an area called British Columbia.

In North America, close to these areas of Canada, they too are experiencing record temperatures. It was only last year when US states of California, Oregon and Washington faced wildfires.

Watch more videos

Help arriving to try to tackle wildfires in Canada
Video

Help arriving to try to tackle wildfires in Canada

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

England v Ukraine: Your predictions
Video

England v Ukraine: Your predictions

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Halos, underground tunnels and posing animals
Video

Happy News: Halos, underground tunnels and posing animals

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'
Video

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?
Video

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?
Video

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'
Video

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Top Stories

England v Ukraine

Big night for England against Ukraine in quarter-finals

comments
wALLY FUNK

Meet the amazing 82-year-old heading to space

comments
wildfires canada

Help arriving to try to tackle wildfires in Canada

comments
Newsround Home