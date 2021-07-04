Euro 2020: England celebrate victory over Ukraine

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. England make it through to the Euro 2020 semi finals!

England thrashed Ukraine on Saturday night 4-0 in the Euros quarter-finals.

Their victory will mean they'll now face Denmark in the semi-finals.

There may not have many England fans in Rome, but that didn't stop them from a spectacular performance with goals from Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and two from Harry Kane.

Let's take a look at the night's events.

The first goal came quickly with captain Harry Kane scoring in the fourth minute, popping it past Ukraine's goalie after a pass by Raheem Sterling.

Talking about the win after the match Kane said: "Of course we have a big semi-final coming up but we are on the right path. We've got to keep working hard, recover well now and look forward to the semi final."

There was a bit of a nervous wait for England fans until the next goal by Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in the 56th minute.

Maguire said: "It's a great feeling...I don't want to be a party pooper but we don't stop here. We've got another big game coming up and we want to go further this time than we did at the World Cup."

Captain Kane then came back with another goal, which put England in a comfortable position and gave Ukraine little hope of pulling it back.

He put his header through the legs of the Ukrainian keeper after a pass by Luke Shaw.

Finally to really confirm their incredible performance, Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson got the last goal of the evening.

It was Henderson's first goal for England after 62 appearances for the team.

After the match he said the team need to: "give it absolutely everything to try get into the final."

Ukraine greet fans after their loss

England haven't conceded a goal during this tournament.

They've made it to the final four, with only two games to go before potentially getting that title - and both will take place at Wembley in front of their own fans!

They'll face Denmark on Wednesday, after Denmark won their game against Czech Republic.