2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS

Emergency services are working to control wildfires in Canada which have been triggered by lightning strikes.

More than 130 wildfires are burning across western Canada after a record-breaking heatwave in the country.

The Canadian government said it would send military aircraft to help emergency workers who are trying to control the fires in British Columbia.

Parts of Canada have been experiencing a heatwave with this week.

It's been happening the western part of the country, in an area called British Columbia.

In North America, close to these areas of Canada, they too are experiencing record temperatures. It was only last year when US states of California, Oregon and Washington faced wildfires.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Canada heatwave: Lightning causes wildfires in Canada

What's happening?

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, on Friday 136 fires were active across the area after 12,000 lightning strikes the day before.

The strikes caused several forest fires across British Columbia.

Hundreds of residents have been warned they may have to leave their homes.

Reuters

Earlier this week people had to leave the village of Lytton, where the Canada's highest ever temperature of 49.6C was recorded on Tuesday.

The fire in the village forced many residents to leave their homes without their belongings.

What have the government said?

Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said the government will provide help including military helicopters and workers to help tackle the fires.

Reuters Lytton resident Martha sits in the car with her cats Tigger and Kona, after leaving her home in Lytton

A lot of people have been struggling to cope with the temperatures. Health officials say the heat has caused hundreds of people to died over the past week.

Officials are trying to help locals to stay cool, giving them advice on how to look after themselves and their pets during the hot weather and setting up places where they can cool down.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service said it was bracing for more wildfires throughout the weekend.