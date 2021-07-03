Euro 2020: England face Ukraine in quarter-finals

Getty Images

Tonight England will face Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

On Tuesday, England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley, whilst Ukraine bagged a dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden to secure their places in this quarter-final.

If England win and qualify, it will be their first European Championship semi-final for 25 years. They would face Denmark or Czech Republic if they do get through.

Who will win? Where is the match? And how is manager Gareth Southgate feeling? Let's find out!

Where is it? And what time?

The game will be held in Rome, Italy at the Stadio Olimpico. It is the first match of the Euros that England have played away from home.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, England fans can't travel to watch the match so Ukraine supporters will outnumber any England fans in the stadium.

Kick off is at 8pm on BBC One - make sure you check with a grown up if you're allowed to stay up late and watch.

How are the team feeling?

Getty Images

Manager Gareth Southgate, who led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, talked about not having England fans in Italy.

"Our players were used to playing in front of no fans last season and having to create their own atmosphere," he said.

"You need leadership on the pitch in these moments and we have got some very good leaders."

It's an important match for Ukraine too, who made history by making it through to the knockout stages for the first time.

Ukraine are managed by Andriy Shevchenko, 2004 Ballon d'Or winner and former Chelsea player. He said: "We are here and this was our chance to change the future and we did it.

"England are a great team, a lot of great players and a great manager. It will be a hard game for us."

What are your predictions?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Euro 2020: Your predictions for England v Ukraine

What happens if England win?

England haven't lost a game during the Euros yet, so if they do well tonight they could make it through to the semi-finals, which take place on Wednesday 7 July.

They will face either Denmark or Czech Republic, depending on who wins that game which is on at 5pm this evening.

Also through to the semis are Italy and Spain who will face each other on Tuesday 6 July.

Big sporting weekend

In case you aren't a football fan, don't worry there is plenty other sport happening this weekend.

The Lions Tour to South Africa is finally here and starts tonight too.

The Lions is a rugby team made up of players eligible for Scotland, Wales, England, and Ireland. Read more about the Lions here.

Then to Wimbledon where young British star Emma Raducanu heads into the third round against Romanian Sorana Cîrste.

But back to the Euros, let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching England! What is your prediction? We want to hear from you!