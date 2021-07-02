School children inspire Kellogg's to change cereal boxes to help visually impaired

Getty Images Like most food packaging, cereal boxes include lots of important information on the labelling - now those with visual impairment will be able to access this information too

New technology is being added to Kellogg's cereal boxes to help those who are visually impaired find important information on the back of the boxes.

The technology is the first of its kind and will allow users to scan unique codes on the boxes with a phone, so the labelling information can be heard.

Kellogg's were inspired to make the change after speaking with children at a sensory impairment school in Liverpool.

Getty Images For people with a visual impairment, accessing information on the labelling can be difficult

How does it work?

The cereal boxes will come with a unique pack code that can be scanned with a smart phone, which will then play back the important information they need to know - such as ingredients, allergens, and recycling information.

The code can be picked up from three metres away, so users don't need to search for it on the box itself.

The person can choose to have the information read aloud to them, or to read it on their device using accessibility tools.

The same type of technology is currently being used in Spanish cities, such as Barcelona and Madrid, to help guide visually impaired people around.

Getty Images There are around two million blind people in the UK, so this technology could be a huge help

The idea came after a meeting between staff and children from St Vincent's, a school in Liverpool for children with sensory impairment.

It was the pupil's insight that inspired Kellogg's to look for solutions.

Chris Silcock, head of Kellogg's UK, said: "Over two million people in the UK live with sight loss and are unable to simply read the information on our cereal boxes.

"We believe that everyone should be able to access important and useful information about the food that we sell."

Kellogg's said it hoped other brands might also work towards making packaging more accessible for those with sight loss.

The first set of new boxes will arrive on shelves in January 2022, with all the firm's cereal packaging to follow.

Marc Powell, from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said: "Important information on packaging can often be in very small print, making it difficult or impossible for people with sight loss to read.

"Changes like this can provide blind and partially sighted people with vital information for the very first time, giving us the same freedom, independence and choice as sighted customers.

"Designing packaging so that it works for everyone makes complete sense and we hope that other brands will follow Kellogg's lead in making packaging information more accessible."