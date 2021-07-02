Lions rugby tour: Who are the Lions and where are they going?

Getty Images The Lions Rugby flag

The Lions Tour to South Africa is finally here, and rugby fans are excited.

After concerns the whole tour may have to be rearranged because of Covid rates, a slightly adjusted tour schedule kicks off with a game in Johannesburg.

That game is one of five warm-ups on the tour before the three Tests against World Champions South Africa, known as the Springboks.

Getty Images The 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand ended in an epic draw

Who are the Lions?

The Lions are a rugby team made up of players eligible for Scotland, Wales, England, and Ireland. Players don't have to have already played for the national side, they just have to be eligible for one of those four teams.

Four-time Lions coach Sir Ian McGeehan summed up why many people see playing for the Lions as a special honour in Rugby: "That badge, we always said, represents four… What goes into that is your own country and three others."

The team tours every four years, rotating between southern hemisphere rugby powerhouses Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Getty Images The 2021 Lions squad training in the South African sun

Who's in this year's squad?

The 37-man squad will be captained by Conor Murray, from Ireland, after Welsh legend (and four-time Lion) Alun Wyn Jones had to drop out of the tour when he picked up an injury in a warm-up game against Japan.

Captain: Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray

Forwards: Adam Beard (Wal), Tadhg Beirne (Ire), Jack Conan (Ire), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Eng), Tom Curry (Eng), Zander Fagerson (Sco), Taulupe Faletau (Wal), Tadhg Furlong (Ire), Jamie George (Eng), Iain Henderson (Ire), Jonny Hill (Eng), Maro Itoje (Eng), Wyn Jones (Wal), Courtney Lawes (Eng), Josh Navidi (Wal), Ken Owens (Wal), Sam Simmonds (Eng), Kyle Sinckler (Eng), Rory Sutherland (Sco), Mako Vunipola (Eng), Hamish Watson (Sco).

Backs: Josh Adams (Wal), Bundee Aki (Ire), Dan Biggar (Wal), Elliot Daly (Eng), Gareth Davies (Wal), Owen Farrell (Eng), Chris Harris (Sco), Robbie Henshaw (Ire), Stuart Hogg (Sco), Conor Murray (Ire), Ali Price (Sco), Louis Rees-Zammit (Wal), Finn Russell (Sco), Duhan van der Merwe (Sco), Anthony Watson (Eng), Liam Williams (Wal).

Getty Images Lions head coach Warren Gatland

Anyone can coach the Lions, they don't need to be from the four nations that make up the playing squad.

Former Wales coach Warren Gatland, who's from New Zealand, will coach the side in South Africa. It is the fourth tour he's been involved in.

The coach picks assistants to help him. This year one of those assisting is Gregor Townsend, whose normal job is to coach the Scottish national team - that's how much of an honour it is to be involved with a Lions side.

Head coach: Warren Gatland

Assistant coaches: Attack - Gregor Townsend; Forwards - Robin McBryde; Defence - Steve Tandy; Kicking - Neil Jenkins.

Getty Images South Africa will be hosting this year's Lions tour, the Cape Town Stadium will host the first test

Where are they going in 2021?

This year's tour is to South Africa.

Each match is called a test, with three tests scheduled for this tour. The first will be played in Cape Town, on 24 July.

Johannesburg will host the second and third tests, on the 31 July and 7 August.

A big part of a Lions tour are the warm-up matches. They usually see a team of internationals play against the host nation's best league sides.

This year the Lions will face teams like the Sharks, from Durban and the Bulls from Pretoria.

Getty Images Officials in South Africa are trying to ensure the stadium stays Covid safe so that the tour isn't interrupted

How has Covid-19 affected plans?

There were concerns that the tour might be another big sporting event to fall victim to the pandemic.

South Africa has been battling the spread of the Covid-19 virus since last year, with a spike in cases in January and cases on the rise as the Lions squad arrived for their matches.

The schedule has been organised to reduce travel, but there are still fears the games may need to be moved as rates rise in some regions of South Africa.

There have been cases in the South Africa squad, with some players only just returning to training ahead of the Springbok's warm up matches.

Sadly for Lions fans - and South Africa fans - there'll be no supporters in the ground for this year's games. "We have to make peace with the fact that there won't be spectators," said Mark Alexander, president of South African Rugby, "but the tour will go on".

