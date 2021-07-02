play
Marcus Rashford: Young food campaigner gets surprise PS5 from star

Last updated at 15:26
Joshua with his PS5Barrow AFC

A young football fan, who helped run a Christmas foodbank appeal, has been sent a special gift by Marcus Rashford - the player who inspired him to start his campaign.

Eight-year-old Joshua received a surprise Playstation 5 from the England forward, along with a personal letter, as a thank you for what he's done.

Joshua set up the 'Barrow United' drive in December and with help from the Barrow AFC Community Trust he managed to collect enough donations to give out almost 50 Christmas hampers to the local foodbank.

He was inspired to do it after seeing the work that Marcus Rashford has done to support children during the pandemic.

Me and my family will all be watching on Saturday and cheering extra loud for Marcus and the boys against the Ukraine.

Joshua
marcus-rashford.Getty Images
Marcus Rashford's work off the pitch inspired Joshua

"I just want to say a massive thank you to Marcus Rashford," said Joshua.

"I am so happy I am just lost for words! It's an amazing gesture and I couldn't believe it when I found out - I am over the moon."

Craig Rutherford, from the Club's Community Trust, added: "We have all been completely blown away by Joshua's maturity and empathy towards people who may be in need."

Nice one Joshua!

