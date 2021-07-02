Wimbledon: Who's British tennis teenager Emma Raducanu?

PA

Two months ago 18-year-old Emma Raducanu finished her A-levels, and now she's just become the only British woman to make it into the third round at Wimbledon this year!

Wimbledon is her first grand slam tournament and she's now ranked 338th in the world!

It's after she beat former French open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.

"Just to be able to be at the Championships, I feel like I'm on a holiday," she said, "it's unbelievable. I just want to stay here for as long as I can."

So what else do we know about Emma Raducanu?

Who is Emma Raducanu?

Emma moved to Britain with her parents when she was two years old and grew up in London. She was born in Canada. Her mum is Chinese and her dad is Romanian.

She was five years old when she first tried tennis and joined the Bromley Tennis Academy.

Before that though, her dad helped her try out lots of different sports, including ballet, horse riding, swimming, basketball and even go-karting!

She is now one of 12 players on the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) Pro Scholarship Programme for young players and in 2018/2019 she won three International Tennis Federation (ITF) titles.

Emma has just completed A-levels in maths and economics, but will now focus on tennis full time.

So would she want a place in the fourth round of Wimbledon or top grades in her exams?

"I'd have to say round four of Wimbledon!

"I think anyone that knows me would be like, what? Everyone thinks I'm absolutely fanatic about my school results. They think I have such an inflated ego about it.

"Actually, I would say I have high standards of myself. That's helped me get to where I am in terms of tennis and also in terms of school results.

"I'd still pick round four."