Politics: Labour enjoy important election win in Batley and Spen

Getty Images A happy, victorious Kim Leadbeater

The Labour Party are celebrating after winning a by-election in West Yorkshire.

Kim Leadbeater will now represent the constituency in Westminster after receiving just 323 more votes than her rival from the Conservative party.

Despite the small margin, it is a big win for the party's leader, Sir Keir Starmer. This by-election was seen as an important test for him after a loss in a similar by-election in Harletpool in May.

Key things to know

A by-election is an election held outside of a large General Election to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons in Westminster. In this case, the previous MP had left Westminster to become Mayor of West Yorkshire.

A constituency is an area an MP represents. The House of Commons is made up of MPs representing every part of the UK.

The Labour Party are the second biggest party in Westminster, with the second biggest number of MPs - they are known as The Opposition. Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has the most MPs, which means they get to form the government.

PA Media Sir Keir Starmer with Batley and Spen's new MP Kim Leadbeater

Why is this by-election important?

This election was called after the previous MP, Tracy Brabin, was elected Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Voters have elected a Labour MP at every election since 1997, However, the amount the party has been winning by has been decreasing, so many people in politics wondered if the Conservative party would be able to win the seat this time.

That is something that happened in May, in a place called Hartlepool, where a Conservative politician won the seat from the Labour Party.

That was a problem for the party's leader, Keir Starmer. Many people in his party said that loss, and a bad set of results in council elections, showed he wasn't leading the party in the right way.

Another defeat in Batley and Spen would have made life very difficult for Mr Starmer. However, he now gets to tell people in his party who weren't sure if he should be in charge that voters do support him.

Nick Eardley, who reports on politics for BBC News, explained the situation in Westminster.

He said: "Sir Keir Starmer will breath a big sigh of relief because if the Labour leader had seen another by-election loss then he would have been in real trouble.

"There would have been a lot of talk about leadership challenges, about the future of the party and about whether he had any prospect of really winning power at any stage if he was losing these by-elections halfway through a Conservative term.

"The fact that hasn't happened means his supporters are in a pretty good mood this morning."