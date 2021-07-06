England v Denmark: Send us your message for the big game

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out the goals as England make it through to the Euro 2020 semi finals!

Euro 2020 has been MASSIVE for England's football team!

They've made it to the final four, and stand two games away from sealing only their second title.

With the Gareth Southgate's side a first-ever European Championship final appearance, how are you feeling?

Nervous? Excited? Proud of their success so far?

Maybe you're not an England fan and you hope the Danes continue their incredible run since losing their star player, Christian Eriksen, in the first game?

Post your comments below, we want to see your messages ahead of the game.