Waterstones Children's Book Prize winner announced as A Kind of Spark

Elle McNicoll has been named the winner of the Waterstones Children's Book Prize for her first novel, A Kind of Spark.

After recently winning Best Story at the Blue Peter Book Awards, Elle McNicoll's unique story that challenges autism stereotypes is proving to be a fan-favourite amongst young readers.

The prize included a £5,000 reward and a commitment from Waterstones to the author to keep writing stories - so expect to hear more from Elle!

On winning the award, she said: "Winning the WCBP21 is completely staggering. I will never say 'I can't' again".

Who is Elle McNicoll?

Elle McNicoll is a Scottish author who written A Kind of Spark from her own experiences of being neurodivergent - a word used for someone who experiences the world in a particular way that is different to others, for example autistic people.

Elle McNicoll wants more representation of autistic people in books and wants to challenge stereotypes.

A Kind of Spark follows the story of a young autistic girl named Addie, who campaigns for a memorial to the witch trials that took place in her home town in Scotland.

"I'm so grateful to Waterstones for their support and I'm proud and extremely emotional to see Addie join past winners" Ellie said on the winning the award.

The book competition from Waterstones has now reached its 17th year.

A Kind of Spark was named overall winner, picked by booksellers, as well as winning the young readers category.

Waterstones children's buyer Florentyna Martin said: "Elle McNicoll is undoubtedly an outstanding new talent in children's books and will inspire readers young and old for generations to come".