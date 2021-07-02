Tokyo Olympic Games 2020: Sky Brown is youngest Team GB athlete

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Ricky chats to Sky Brown

Twelve-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown is about to make history - she will be Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian when she competes at the Games in Tokyo later this month.

Not only that, but she'll be one of Team GB's first ever skateboarders as the sport has been added to the Olympics for the first time.

Her teammate - another teenager - 15-year-old Bombette Martin will also make history with her.

We are so excited to see two GB skateboarders qualify for the Games. Both girls have such amazing talent and are an inspiration to other skateboarders out there, showing people that anything is possible, no matter your age. James Hope-Gill , CEO at Skateboard GB

Unlike most athletes Sky has never had a coach - she says she actually learns her tricks off YouTube!

She also admits that at first her parents didn't want her to compete at the Olympics because they thought it might be too much pressure.

She told Newsround: "Obviously I'll try to get a gold medal, but I'm just going to try and have fun, enjoy being in the Olympics and show the world what skateboarding is like and inspire."

So what can people watching the Games expect from skateboarding?

"Unexpected stuff happens and it's going to be really cool and people just like fly out the bowl, do different spots, do different tricks. I like to describe it like it's a dance routine," she said.

Sky's a record-breaker! Sky will be 13 years and 11 days old at the Olympics, breaking the record set by swimmer Margery Hinton who was 13 years and 44 days old at the 1928 Amsterdam Games. Figure skater Cecilia Colledge competed in the 1932 Winter Olympics aged 11.

Last June, Sky had what she described as her worst crash ever and she was taken to hospital for surgery.

She fractured her skull and broke bones after falling from a ramp during a training session, but now says she's much better.

"I've been feeling really good. Actually I got stronger after the accident. It may sound weird but I think I have more power and I just have more of a fire in my heart to do stuff because I feel like I missed a little bit of time."

She's now looking ahead to the Games and seeing some of the other athletes.

"I look up to all different kinds of people. I mean all different kinds of things. I mean I am excited to see everyone there honestly.

"I'm excited hopefully I could see someone like my heroes maybe like Dina Asher Smith, she's so sweet and so good and Simone Biles I hope to see lots of people."

Chum Media Sky isn't the only teenager skateboarding for Team GB at the Games - she'll be joined by 15-year-old Bombette Martin!

Sky has thousands of followers on social media. Sometimes she says she gets negative comments online but she doesn't let them get to her.

"It's really nice to have lots of fans. That really motivates me as well knowing that people are so sweet and send lots of nice messages.

"I do get hate stuff sometimes, but honestly I kinda like that because it makes me want to prove them wrong and show them."

And her message to other young people, especially those missing out on sports days at school this year?

"Don't give up. Have fun and be brave."

Good luck Sky and Bombette!