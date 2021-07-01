TikTok removes 7 million accounts belonging to under-13s

Getty Images

Lots of children and young people are big fans of the social media app TikTok. It's provided a fun way for people all over the world to create and watch content, but under-13s aren't actually meant to be on there.

At the moment users have to be aged 13 and over and the people behind the viral video platform say they're working to make it safer for everyone.

TikTok has said it removed nearly 7.3 million accounts which were believed to belong to under-13s during the first three months of 2021. The app says the accounts it deleted make up less than 1% of the app's users across the world.

It's the first time the platform has published figures like this which were included in a recent report. It says it hopes the detail about under-age users will "help the industry push forward when it comes to transparency and accountability around user safety".

TikTok says it's looking to bring more attention to the actions its currently taking to protect under-13s, as well as young people who are already able to use the app.

It highlighted its introduction of key measures to protect teens on the platform, including limiting features like private messaging and live-streaming to users aged 16 and over. Those under the age of 16 also have their accounts automatically set to private, a feature which was introduced at the start of this year.

"As we look ahead, we aim to explore new technologies to help with the industry-wide challenge of age assurance in order to help route people into the age-appropriate TikTok experience," said Cormac Keenan who is the Head of Trust and Safety for TikTok in the UK.

What else did the report say?

The report outlined other ways TikTok is working to make the app safer for everyone. It said that:

61,951,327 videos were removed for violating the app's rules, which makes up less than 1% of all videos uploaded to the platform

82% of them were removed before being viewed, 91% before any user reported them, and 93% within 24 hours of being posted

1,921,900 adverts were rejected for violating advertising policies and guidelines

11,149,514 accounts in total were removed for violating guidelines and terms of service. including the 7,263,952 believed to belong to those under 13

What's been said about TikTok?

Despite its latest figures on the number of underage accounts which have now been deleted, lots of concerns have still been raised when it comes to the processes TikTok uses to verify people's ages, also how it uses people's information and user's safety.

Like with most social media sites, although there's a minimum age for users, lots of underage children are still using the app.

Office of the Children's Commission Anne Longfield has expressed concerns over how TikTok uses children's data

Earlier this year, the former children's commissioner for England Anne Longfield announced she was suing TikTok over how it collects and uses children's data. The claim is being made on behalf of millions of children in the UK and EU who use the social media platform.

"TikTok is a hugely popular social media platform that has helped children keep in touch with their friends during an incredibly difficult year," she said.

However, Ms Longfield believes there are some major issue around data protection which have not been addressed by TikTok. She says parents have a right to know what's being done with their children's information.

TikTok said there were no grounds for the case and it's expressed that it will be fighting it.