If you were in space, what would you cook? Your favourite food or treat to remind you of home?

Astronaut Thomas Pasquet is the first French commander on board the International Space Station (ISS), and he decided to make a crepe!

The chocolate and strawberry covered tortilla floats around the cabin as there is no gravity in space.

"Here's my best culinary creation so far: with strawberries and chocolate... Please disregard that the crêpe is actually a tortilla, who are you to judge," Thomas said.

Thomas' cooking skills didn't impress everyone. He added "My crewmates were very disappointed that my cooking skills are close to zero… shame on a Frenchman."