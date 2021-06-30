play
Nick Grimshaw to leave Radio 1 after 14 years

Last updated at 15:39
Nick Grimshaw

BBC Radio 1's drivetime presenter Nick Grimshaw is leaving the station after 14 years.

He revealed the news on Twitter and said: "Some news I can finally share after giving it some thought for a while….I have decided that after 14 years on air it's time for me to leave Radio 1,

"It was my childhood dream to work here and I have truly had the time of my life. But now is time for a change."

Nick Grimshaw

He added: "I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey. Thank you for being a massive part of my life and sharing your lives with me on the radio every day.

"Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to 'avvvvv it!"

Grimshaw first joined Radio 1 back in 2007 and took over the Breakfast Show in 2012 from Chris Moyles, becoming the second-longest running breakfast show presenter in the station's history, beating the record held by Tony Blackburn.

Who will replace him?

Bosses have chosen I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! runner-up Jordan North and Vick Hope to replace him, starting from 6 September 2021.

The Head of Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones, said: "I am so excited for Vick and Jordan. The audience have taken to both of them over the last year so it's a dream to be able to bring them together to host such an important show in Radio 1's schedule."

