Covid-19: Government to announce end to school bubbles

PA Media

Children and parents will find out later today how the government plans to change rules around school bubbles and self-isolating.

The current rules have led to large numbers of pupils being sent home if a single child has a positive Covid test.

Last week this resulted in more than 375,000 children being sent home.

Getty Images

New plans for schools

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a number of changes to Covd-19 rules yesterday, including plans to move away from sending "bubbles" home.

Mr Johnson said this would "greatly reduce the impact on schools of Covid outbreaks".

Instead the government plans to focus on testing pupils to help stop thousands of pupils missing school unnecessarily.

The current system has meant missed days of lessons for pupils, as well as making it tough for parents managing work and childcare.

Last month the number sent home from school for Covid-related reasons was four times higher than it was previously - but only about 4% were confirmed cases, with most pupils sent home because of a potential contact at school.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to say the changes will begin from 19 July, the same date other restrictions in society are lifted.