A dual mode car/aircraft has successfully completed a 35 minute flight test, where inventor Stefan Klein and co-founder Anton Zajac successfully flew from Nitra to Bratislava, in Slovakia.

Unlike drone-taxis - which are going through testing too - the AirCar requires a runway to take flight. Once in the air, the pilots seem to have no issue flying at 8,200ft.

The aircraft eventually takes a smooth landing, where the mechanisms take work and move its wings smoothly to the side of the aircraft, presenting a sports car that is then able to drive on land.