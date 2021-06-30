AirCar: Hybrid car-aircraft completes a 35 minute flight test

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. AirCar: The car that can turn into an aircraft and take flight

A new milestone has been hit for AirCar - a prototype car that can transform into an aircraft and has completed a successful 35-minute flight, and at the click of a button it transforms back into a car!

The aircraft completed its test flight in Slovakia, from airports Nitra to Bratislava on 28 June, which makes the aircrafts 142nd successful landing.

It's capable of flying about 600 miles at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m) and has completed over 40 hours of test flights.

The car/aircraft was operated by its inventor, Professor Stefan Klein and its co-founder, Anton Zajac. Professor Stefan Klein described the experience as "very pleasant".

Klien Vision Grounded: the aircraft is capable of landing safely and transforming back into a car... we know a way it can beat the traffic!

How does it work?

The car has a BMW engine and even runs off petrol-pump fuel, but it takes much more than that for it to take flight into the air.

When on the ground, the vehicle looks like a modern sports car, where the wings of the aircraft are folded smoothly down the side - it takes 2 minutes and 15 seconds to turn into an aircraft from sports car mode.

AirCar has a fixed propeller at the back, as well as a ballistic parachute for any emergencies.

Klien Vision AirCar is capable of flying at a speed of 300km/h (186mph)

Unlike drone-taxis, AirCar is unable to take off or land vertically, and requires a runway - similar to a plane you take when you're off your holidays.

However, unlike the planes you're used to, AirCar is only capable of carrying 2 people with a combined weight of 31 stone.

Getty Images Flying cars are often only seen in science fiction, but could they become a reality?

Are flying cars really the future?

Klein Vision, the company that is making the car has high hopes that the flying car could become successful.

Anton Zajac, who is an advisor and investor for Klein Vision, said "there are about 40,000 orders of aircraft in the United States, and if we convert 5% of those, to change the aircraft for flying - we have a huge market".

There is a long way to go though, according to Stephen Wright who is a senior research fellow in avionics and aircraft at the University of the West of England.

Whilst Stephen agrees that the flying car looks "really cool", he went on to say: "Anyone can make an aeroplane but the trick is making one that flies and flies and flies for the thick end of a million hours, with a person on board, without having an incident".

He continued: ""I can't wait to see the piece of paper that says this is safe to fly and safe to sell".