Tokyo Olympic Games 2020: How many Team GB stars can you spot in the BBC's trail

The BBC has released its trailer for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The animation features some of the world's most famous sports stars including lots of members of Team GB.

In the trail, Tokyo has been taken over by the Olympics with street signs, shops, an arcade, a sport fan's bedroom and a J-Pop music video. But the video zooms by super-fast, so we thought we'd set you a challenge!

There are loads of big names in there but see if you can spot EIGHT Team GB-ers. Maybe as a name on a sign, as a toy or as an animated version of themselves!

Watch the video

Good luck and remember - you can watch it it more than once!