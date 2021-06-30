play
Watch Newsround

What is YOUR class doing to help protect nature and the environment?

Last updated at 10:04
comments
View Comments
children holding a planetGetty Images

We know that protecting nature and the planet is something you guys are really passionate about.

Every week we bring you Your Planet - the latest news about what's happening around the world when it comes to nature and the environment.

But we also want to hear from you about the differences YOU are making.

Get in touch with us to tell us what your class or school is doing and we'll try to give you a shout out on the bulletin!

You can leave a message in the comments below.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

England celebrate

Sterling and Kane fire England into last eight of Euro 2020

comments
14
School children take their PE lesson

Can better PE lessons help improve your maths?

comments
9
serena-williams.

Serena Williams leaves Wimbledon after injury

comments
3
Newsround Home