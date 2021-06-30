What is YOUR class doing to help protect nature and the environment?

Getty Images

We know that protecting nature and the planet is something you guys are really passionate about.

Every week we bring you Your Planet - the latest news about what's happening around the world when it comes to nature and the environment.

But we also want to hear from you about the differences YOU are making.

Get in touch with us to tell us what your class or school is doing and we'll try to give you a shout out on the bulletin!

You can leave a message in the comments below.