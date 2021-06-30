'I've missed 14 days of school'
School bubbles were introduced to try and help stop the spread of the coronavirus, so that if one child gets the virus then they spread it to a limited number of people.
But, the latest figures from the government have revealed that more than 375,000 pupils - about one in 20 - were out of school for Covid-related reasons, up by more than 130,000 in a week.
We spoke to children from Blackburn - one of the areas most affected by covid - who told us how they felt about having to stay off school and isolate.