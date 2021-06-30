School bubbles were introduced to try and help stop the spread of the coronavirus, so that if one child gets the virus then they spread it to a limited number of people.

But, the latest figures from the government have revealed that more than 375,000 pupils - about one in 20 - were out of school for Covid-related reasons, up by more than 130,000 in a week.

We spoke to children from Blackburn - one of the areas most affected by covid - who told us how they felt about having to stay off school and isolate.