Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams leaves after injury

Adam Davy/PA Wire Serena appeared on the court with with a strap around her leg

Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she got injured in her first round match.

During the match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Serena appeared to injure her right leg on the court and had to take a medical time-out.

Serena returned to the match but had to stop playing during the seventh game and appeared to be in too much pain to carry on.

Despite having to withdraw, Serena received a standing ovation from the crowd, and said how "that court meant everything to me".

Adam Davy/PA Wire The umpire helped an upset Serena Williams off the court

How did the injury happen?

Serena appeared to injure herself when she slipped on the court, just before she hit the ball to her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

After leaving the court for medical treatment, Serena returned but even though she was still visibly injured, she tried to continue playing.

After Serena took a moment to kneel on the court, the umpire came down to help her, with the crowd cheering for her as she left the court.

The news of Serena's injury comes after several players have also had to leave the competition, including Johanna Konta after she came in close contact with someone with coronavirus.

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, had lots of praise for Serena

Serena posted to her Instagram account, saying: "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on the Centre Court so meaningful".

She has received lots of support from her fellow tennis players, including Andy Murray who tweeted: "Brutal for Serena Williams but the centre court is extremely slippy out there".

Serena's opponent, Aliaksandra Sansovich said: "I'm so sad for Serena. She is a great champion, it happens sometimes in tennis, but all the best to her."