play
Watch Newsround

Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams leaves after injury

Last updated at 07:28
comments
View Comments (3)
Serena Williams playing tennisAdam Davy/PA Wire
Serena appeared on the court with with a strap around her leg

Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she got injured in her first round match.

During the match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Serena appeared to injure her right leg on the court and had to take a medical time-out.

Serena returned to the match but had to stop playing during the seventh game and appeared to be in too much pain to carry on.

Despite having to withdraw, Serena received a standing ovation from the crowd, and said how "that court meant everything to me".

The umpire came down to the court to help an upset Serena Williams off the courtAdam Davy/PA Wire
The umpire helped an upset Serena Williams off the court
How did the injury happen?

Serena appeared to injure herself when she slipped on the court, just before she hit the ball to her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

After leaving the court for medical treatment, Serena returned but even though she was still visibly injured, she tried to continue playing.

After Serena took a moment to kneel on the court, the umpire came down to help her, with the crowd cheering for her as she left the court.

The news of Serena's injury comes after several players have also had to leave the competition, including Johanna Konta after she came in close contact with someone with coronavirus.

Aliaksandra SasnovichREUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, had lots of praise for Serena

Serena posted to her Instagram account, saying: "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on the Centre Court so meaningful".

She has received lots of support from her fellow tennis players, including Andy Murray who tweeted: "Brutal for Serena Williams but the centre court is extremely slippy out there".

Serena's opponent, Aliaksandra Sansovich said: "I'm so sad for Serena. She is a great champion, it happens sometimes in tennis, but all the best to her."

More like this

kids-on-phone.

Do you prefer to chat to your friends online or in real life?

Michael Owen scores.

England v Germany: Six classic matches between footballing rivals

School children take their PE lesson

School: Can better PE lessons help improve your maths?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • That’s soo horrible!😔 Get Well Soon Serena!💝

  • Oh no!😱 Poor Serena, she's my fave tennis player!😩 It must be pretty hard for her, she looked sad.😞 Hope you're ok Serena.👍

    • Aqua replied:
      Yeah she’s my fave as well! ❤️

Top Stories

England celebrate

Sterling and Kane fire England into last eight of Euro 2020

comments
13
School children take their PE lesson

Can better PE lessons help improve your maths?

comments
9
'I've missed 14 days of school'
play
1:31

'I've missed 14 days of school'

Newsround Home