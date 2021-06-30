Euro 2020: England beat Germany to make it into quarter-finals

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Missed the match? Watch the highlights from England v Germany

England have made history by beating Germany to go through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions won 2-0 in front of 41,973 fans at a noisy Wembley Stadium with goals by Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

It's the first time England have beaten Germany in a knockout game for 55 years! They'll now face Ukraine in the last eight.

England's players celebrated in front of their fans after an epic win but as manager Gareth Southgate pointed out: "I said to the players straight away that I am the party pooper because if we don't capitalise on that then it doesn't count for anything."

Here's what you need to know.

1 Super Sterling strikes again

Raheem Sterling scored England's first goal but fans had to wait until the second half to settle their nerves.

The Man City star's goal came at 75 minutes from a pass by Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

Although his performances for his club in the run-up to the tournament weren't quite his best, Sterling has now scored 15 goals in his last 20 games for England so no wonder manager Gareth Southgate trusts him for the big matches!

"Doing it [scoring] for your country will always be special and it is definitely a special moment for me," he said.

Getty Images Raheem Sterling scores his 15th goal in 20 games for England

He also scored the winner against Croatia and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

After the match, Raheem posted on social media: "Love to all the fans supporting at home and all the fans at Wembley stadium, you were with us all the way."

2 Captain Kane kicks into life

Getty Images Harry Kane finally got on the scoresheet

Another player who hit the back of the net was skipper Harry Kane.

After not scoring so far in the tournament, Kane came to life with a vital goal in the 86th minute to make it 2-0.

The pass came from substitute Jack Grealish, and Kane said: "There isn't anything bigger than this when the expectation is on and we delivered, so we should be proud - but we can't stop here. We have a vision of where we want to go and we can't stop now.

"Hopefully we'll be back here in the semi-finals and the final."

3 Dynamic defenders

Getty Images England have scored four goals at the Championships, conceding none

Keeping another clean sheet was really important for England and their goalkeeper and defenders did a great job.

Everton goalie Jordan Pickford hasn't let a goal in yet during the tournament and he made some crucial saves to stop Germany scoring, including making stops from Chelsea stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in each half.

Defender Harry Maguire was also voted man of the match by Uefa.

4 'It's coming.. Rome'

ANDY BUCHANAN England will play Ukraine next in Rome

The famous Three Lions song, It's Coming Home will no doubt be sung by fans as England head to Rome for their quarter-final match.

They'll play Ukraine who beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in the final round of 16 matches.

If they win that, then their next two games could be back in Wembley.

5 Good omens

The last time England won a big international football tournament was in 1966, beating Germany in the final.

Since then Germany (and West Germany) have won three World Cups and three Euros and England haven't won anything. But there were some good signs for England in last night's result!

The last time they knocked Germany out of a competition was... in 1966.

The last time England played all their group games without letting a goal in was... in 1966.

The last time England won a tournament, the final was played at Wembley... in 1966!