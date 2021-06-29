Check out this cool painting... by an octopus!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: An Octopus at the Florida Aquarium shows off his fantastic drawing skills

You may have heard of famous painters such as Vincent van Gogh or Leonardo da Vinci, but it's time for them share the spotlight with....an octopus!

Yes, really. Meet Farallon the giant Pacific painting octopus.

Farallon is a cephalopod who lives at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa, USA. A cephalopod is animal that has no backbone - also known as an invertebrate!

The biologists at The Florida Aquarium give the octopus many tasks to help stimulate her brain each week, and it's not just painting she does, she's even given puzzles. (Imagine trying to do a jigsaw with an octopus!)

Halley Miller, who is a biologist at the aquarium, said: "This was the first time we presented Farallon this activity, she was very engaged with the canvases; using her arms and suckers to push around the paint."

The Florida Aquarium What do you think of the drawing? Practice makes perfect!

As you can see in the video, the trained team of biologists guide Farallon to the canvas by pulling one of her tentacles gently.

The canvas already comes with blue paint splattered across it, so the octopus doesn't have to worry about which colours she should pick...she just needs to spread it around!

Farallon uses her suckers to stick to the canvas and paint a pretty picture, and after completing her task for the day she swims back into the water for a well-deserved rest.

Getty Images Did you know that an octopus has no spine? That's what is known as an invertebrate!

The team at the Florida Aquarium have been celebrating cephalopod week and posting to their social media accounts to show people what activities Farallon gets up to.

Octopuses are very intelligent creatures and it's been suggested that they even dream, so it's good for their health to be stimulated in different ways.

Biologist Halley Miller added: "Enrichment activities are key to optimal animal welfare as a result the professional care team provides her with a wide variety of activities from puzzles, to painting and more".