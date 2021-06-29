Ever seen a painting octopus? You have now!

Experts at the Florida Aquarium in the US give this octopus, a cephalopod called Farallon, an activity each week to help stimulate her brain... this week's challenge was drawing on a canvas!

As you can see in the video, the trained team of biologists guide Farallon to the canvas by pulling one of her tentacles gently.

The canvas already comes with blue paint splattered across it, so the octopus doesn't have to worry about which colours she should pick...she just needs to spread the paint out!

Farallon uses her suckers to stick to the canvas and paint a pretty picture, and after completing her task for the day she swims back into the water for a well-deserved rest.

Video from The Florida Aquarium.