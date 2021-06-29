play
Six big matches between England and Germany

Last updated at 08:20
Michael Owen scores.Getty Images

England and Germany are two of the biggest rivals in football.

They come head to head today in the Euro 2020, with the winner progressing into the quarter final of the competition.

The two sides have played out some crucial matches down the years.

Here are six key matches between England and Germany.

1966 World Cup final
Bobby Moore lifts the World Cup.Getty Images

England played Germany in the final of the 1966 World Cup at Wembley Stadium.

The hosts won the match 4-2 after extra time, thanks to a Geoff Hurst hat-trick.

It was the first and only time that England have ever won a major international tournament.

1990 World Cup
Chris Waddle hits penalty against Germany.Getty Images

The two rivals came head to head 26 years later in the 1990 World Cup semi-final in Italy.

England were tipped to win the match and took the Germans all the way to penalties.

However, it wasn't to be and Germany won on penalties after England's Chris Waddle missed the decisive kick.

Euro 1996
Southgate penalty against Germany.Getty Images

It was a case of deja vu at Euro 1996 as England and Germany played each other in the semi-final at Wembley.

The match went to penalties after extra time, and then the inevitable happened.

Current England manager, Gareth Southgate, missed the crucial penalty, sending Germany through to the final.

All over for Keegan
Kevin Keegan walks.Getty Images

The Germans have a habit of spoiling all of the fun for England.

The old Wembley Stadium - where England had lifted the World Cup - was due to be demolished following England's World Cup 2002 qualifier match with Germany.

Midfielder Dietmar Hamann scored the only goal in the match, as Germany won 1-0.

Then England manager, Kevin Keegan, resigned after the match.

5-1
David Beckham takes freekick.Getty Images

A year or so later England got their own back in style in Munich.

Under the guidance of new manager, Sven Goran Eriksson, England beat Germany 5-1 in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers.

Striker Michael Owen scored a hat-trick in the match.

'It's over the line'
Frank Lampard holds hands in his head.Getty Images

Controversy struck in the 2010 World Cup as England and Germany came head to head in South Africa.

With the game tightly contested at 2-1 to the Germans, England's Frank Lampard struck a fierce shot from the edge of the box.

The ball went over the line but the referee and his line officials didn't give the goal.

Germany went on to win the match 4-1, sending England out of the competition.

