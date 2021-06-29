World champions France crash out of Euro 2020

Reuters

France have been knocked out of Euro 2020.

The reigning world champions were beaten by Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 following a 3-3 draw after extra-time.

France has some of the best players in the world in its team and was seen as one of the big favourites for the tournament.

Superstar striker, Kylian Mbappe, missed the decisive penalty for France after failing to score a goal in the whole tournament.

Just three years ago, he was named the best young player in the tournament as France lifted the 2018 World Cup.

Switzerland play Spain in the quarter-finals in St Petersburg on Friday.

Going into the match Switzerland - who are ranked 13th in the world - were massive underdogs and hadn't won a major tournament knockout game since 1938.

With seconds remaining in the match, Swiss substitute Mario Gavranovic hammered in a last-minute equaliser to send the game to extra time.

Neither side could make the breakthrough in extra-time and the match went to penalties.

With the penalties reaching sudden death, Mbappe - who scored 41 goals for his club Paris St Germain last season - missed the decisive kick.

Lots of the pre-tournament favourites for Euro 2020 have already been knocked out of the competition.

Despite scoring five times in four games, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't prevent his Portugal side going out against Belgium.

The Czech Republic - who are ranked 40th in the world - knocked out the Netherlands with a 2-0 victory in the last 16.