VOTE: Are mobile phones distracting in the classroom?

Last updated at 06:50
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says mobile phones are "damaging"

The government's considering new ways to create calmer classrooms - and one of them could be banning mobile phones.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he wants to make the school day "mobile-free".

He added: "Mobile phones are not just distracting, but when misused or overused, they can have a damaging effect on a pupil's mental health and wellbeing,".

Mr Williamson is asking teachers, parents and other school staff for their views and policies on managing good behaviour in classrooms, before updating government guidance on behaviour and discipline later this year.

Should phones be banned in school?

Have YOUR say in our vote and let us know why in the comments below!

What do YOU think?

Do you agree with Mr Williamson, are mobile phones distracting in the classroom? Maybe you think limited use of phones is better than a complete ban or perhaps you feel they could be a useful tool in class if used properly,

Have your say in our vote.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

What are the rules in schools right now?

Every school has a different policy on mobile phones.

Some limit the use of them in classrooms, and some say they can't be used altogether.

Half of secondary schools and most primary schools don't allow phones to be used at break or lunchtime either.

What do teachers think?
They don't all agree that banning mobile phones completely would be a good idea.

Kevin Courtney is the general secretary of teaching union called the NEU - they represent teachers across the UK.

He said: "Talking about mobile phones is a distraction. Schools generally have very clear policies and will not see the need for another consultation."

Mr Courtney said the government should focus on things like mental health and wellbeing instead.

Sarah Hannafin works for another big teaching union called NAHT.

She said: "Mobile phone bans work for some schools but there isn't one policy that will work for all schools. Outright banning mobile phones can cause more problems than it solves."

  • I don't have a phone although will be getting one for secondary this year
    I am having not for lessons only for telling my parents i am there

  • Hi everyone,
    I am still in primary school so not many people have a phone unless you are in year 5 or 6 i am in year 5 and the only people who bring their phone to school are people who walk to and from school by themselves. But they need to give their phone to the teaches before school starts and the teacher gives it back to them after school.
    Sadly i do not have a phone now while most people in my class do all i need to do is pass my 11+exams and i might bring a phone to school (just to make a big deal)
    Bye📱⭐😃

  • I need my phone in school for medical reasons and I also think banning them is a bit over the top

  • There is no vote

  • yes they shood bee band

  • I don’t think they are distracting unless you are playing games or stuff like that. You might just need it to check something or urgent emergencies.

  • I think mobile phones should be limited to only use them when you’re not in lessons. This is because having mobile phones in classes is distracting and your mind focuses on messages and the use of your phone instead of what the teacher is telling you.

  • Ok my school does this phone on phone box go and leave it alone all day but one day when I go to HS I don’t what I’m gonna do

  • I can’t see the voting area

