VOTE: Are mobile phones distracting in the classroom?

Getty Images Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says mobile phones are "damaging"

The government's considering new ways to create calmer classrooms - and one of them could be banning mobile phones.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he wants to make the school day "mobile-free".

He added: "Mobile phones are not just distracting, but when misused or overused, they can have a damaging effect on a pupil's mental health and wellbeing,".

Mr Williamson is asking teachers, parents and other school staff for their views and policies on managing good behaviour in classrooms, before updating government guidance on behaviour and discipline later this year.

What do YOU think? Should phones be banned in school?

Have YOUR say in our vote and let us know why in the comments below!

Getty Images

What do YOU think?

Do you agree with Mr Williamson, are mobile phones distracting in the classroom? Maybe you think limited use of phones is better than a complete ban or perhaps you feel they could be a useful tool in class if used properly,

Have your say in our vote.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

What are the rules in schools right now?

Every school has a different policy on mobile phones.

Some limit the use of them in classrooms, and some say they can't be used altogether.

Half of secondary schools and most primary schools don't allow phones to be used at break or lunchtime either.

What do teachers think?

Getty Images

They don't all agree that banning mobile phones completely would be a good idea.

Kevin Courtney is the general secretary of teaching union called the NEU - they represent teachers across the UK.

He said: "Talking about mobile phones is a distraction. Schools generally have very clear policies and will not see the need for another consultation."

Mr Courtney said the government should focus on things like mental health and wellbeing instead.

Sarah Hannafin works for another big teaching union called NAHT.

She said: "Mobile phone bans work for some schools but there isn't one policy that will work for all schools. Outright banning mobile phones can cause more problems than it solves."