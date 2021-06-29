play
England lockdown lifting still planned for 19 July

Last updated at 05:19
The target date for ending Covid-19 restrictions in England is still 19 July, the new health secretary has confirmed.

Sajid Javid updated MPs on Monday afternoon - his first appearance in the job in the House of Commons.

Originally the final stage of the government's roadmap to remove coronavirus rules was meant to happen on 21 June, but it was delayed by four weeks until 19 July.

Mr Javid said: "I spent my first day as Health Secretary just yesterday looking at the data and testing it to the limit.

"While we decided not to bring forward Step 4, we see no reason to go beyond July 19, because, in truth, no date we choose comes with zero risk for Covid.

"We know we cannot simply eliminate it, we have to learn to live with it."

He added that the government is aiming for around two thirds of all adults to have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine by that date too.

He also paid tribute to NHS workers and their work "moving mountains" during the pandemic.

However, Labour's shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth asked what the new health secretary will do to push down rising numbers of cases, adding that he hopes Mr Javid's confidence about the 19 July date will not be "premature".

Mr Javid said: "For me, 19 July is not only the end of the line but an exciting new journey for our country.

"We must keep our resolve so that together we can beat this pandemic and build back better."

