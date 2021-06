England go head-to-head with Germany on this evening, with the winner going through to the Euro 2020 quarter finals, while the loser's tournament will be over!

The match will be played at London's Wembley Stadium so England will have the advantage of playing of playing on home soil and in front of lots of their fans.

Have they got a chance? Will it be penalty heartbreak once again?

CBBC's Hacker T Dog has the answer...