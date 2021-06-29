Wimbledon: Day one in pictures

From rain, to strawberry hats, fantastic shots and standing ovations - find out what happened on day one of the famous tennis tournament
Wimbledon is back! The world famous tennis tournament was cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions - but now it's back, with strawberries, nail-biting matches and standing ovations! Find out what happened on day one here...
Well things got off to a bit of a rainy start at the tournament, meaning a delay of around four hours to play whilst the rain guards were rolled out and the grass dried. But the crowd didn't let it dampen their spirit, like these guys watching from Henman Hill, next to the courts.
Crowds are back! Wimbledon is one of the sporting events taking part in the government's Event Research Programme - which is trialling if it is safe for crowds can return. There was even a standing ovation for scientist Sarah Gilbert - who created the Astra Zeneca vaccine to help fight coronavirus.
It was a great start for the US team, with Frances Tiafoe not only winning his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, but also delivering what people are calling "the best shot of the tournament!" - Amazing!
It was also victory for Sloane Stevens (also from the US), who triumphed against Petra Kvitova in an epic showdown with people calling her performance "flawless".
It's been 715 days since Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title in 2019, and now the tennis juggernaut is back, and his first match was against...
... 19-year-old Jack Draper from Great Britain! He has been called one of "Britain's brightest talents" and was given a wildcard entry for the tournament.
The David and Goliath match ended in victory for Djokovic, who congratulated Jack after the match.