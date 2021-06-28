Doctor Who: Just WHO will be the next Doctor Who?!

Getty Images Olly Alexander wore this floor length white cape to the Brit Awards in 2019 - could it be his signature Time Lord outfit?

Who could be the next Doctor Who?!

That's a question that lots people have been asking recently, and some people think it could be Olly Alexander.

Olly is an actor and singer who you might recognise from the band Years & Years.

Some newspapers have said that he has been in talks with the BBC about possibly being the next Doctor Who - however this has not been confirmed by the BBC.

Getty Images ... Or perhaps a jazzy suit like his look for the Brit Awards 2021 might be more his Doctor's style?

"As ever bosses are staying tight-lipped about what they have planned but, with filming still going on, they clearly have plans for episodes to be playing out much later into 2022 so there's lots more to come for Jodie's Doctor", said someone from the BBC.

In a press release the Doctor Who team said: "The 13th series starts on BBC One later in 2021," which could mean around autumn/winter time.

There have been reports that this could be her last series as The Doctor, but this has not been confirmed.

Did you know? Doctor Who first aired in 1963 and ran until 1989 before taking a break. A film was launched in 1996, and the TV series returned to TV screens in 2005.

Jodie became the first woman to play The Doctor, and whoever takes over from her will become the 14th Doctor in the series.

There are always lots of rumours about who might play the next Time Lord, and in the past some have got it wrong, so we'll have to wait and see just WHO it might be!

What do you think? Do you think Olly would make a good Doctor Who? Or do you think someone else might be better? Let us know in the comments below!