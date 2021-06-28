Wimbledon: Johanna Konta out of competition due to covid

PA Media

British number one Johanna Konta can no longer play at Wimbledon, due to being in close contact with someone with coronavirus.

One of Johanna's team has tested positive for coronavirus which means Konta must now self-isolate for 10 days.

She was due to play Czech Katerina Siniakova in the first round on Tuesday.

PA Media

Wimbledon tweeted: "Our heartfelt sympathies are with Johanna and we hope to see her on court soon as possible."

The tennis tournament starts on Monday after being cancelled last year because of coronavirus.

All the players are staying at an official hotel in Westminster and are allowed three people with them.

Konta chose her fiancé, her coach Dan Smethurst and her strength and conditioning coach Gill Myburgh.

As she lives close to the hotel, Konta will be allowed to isolate at home.

Top facts about Johanna Konta Johanna Konta is Britain's number one female tennis player, but did you know that Johanna was actually born in Sydney in Australia. She moved to the UK in 2005 and has been playing professionally for Great Britain since 2012.

Konta first started playing tennis when she was eight years old, and says her hero is Steffi Graf, a former German tennis player who won 22 Grand Slams.

Another of her heroes is pop singer Taylor Swift, who she once went to see in concert before competing at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2018: Johanna Konta's advice to smash it at tennis

Konta, who is ranked world number 21, won her first WTA title for four years in Nottingham.

She had been hoping for victory at Wimbledon, where she reached the semi-finals in 2017 and quarter-finals two years ago.

Konta is the second player forced to withdraw due to covid. Denmark's Frederik Nielsen can't play because his coach tested positive for coronavirus.