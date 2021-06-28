play
Watch Newsround

Wimbledon: Johanna Konta out of competition due to covid

Last updated at 08:01
comments
View Comments
Johanna KontaPA Media

British number one Johanna Konta can no longer play at Wimbledon, due to being in close contact with someone with coronavirus.

One of Johanna's team has tested positive for coronavirus which means Konta must now self-isolate for 10 days.

She was due to play Czech Katerina Siniakova in the first round on Tuesday.

Johanna KontaPA Media

Wimbledon tweeted: "Our heartfelt sympathies are with Johanna and we hope to see her on court soon as possible."

The tennis tournament starts on Monday after being cancelled last year because of coronavirus.

All the players are staying at an official hotel in Westminster and are allowed three people with them.

Konta chose her fiancé, her coach Dan Smethurst and her strength and conditioning coach Gill Myburgh.

As she lives close to the hotel, Konta will be allowed to isolate at home.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Wimbledon 2018: Johanna Konta's advice to smash it at tennis

Konta, who is ranked world number 21, won her first WTA title for four years in Nottingham.

She had been hoping for victory at Wimbledon, where she reached the semi-finals in 2017 and quarter-finals two years ago.

Konta is the second player forced to withdraw due to covid. Denmark's Frederik Nielsen can't play because his coach tested positive for coronavirus.

More like this

Jo Konta
play
0:23

Johanna Konta: What I learned from losing

Wimbledon logo

Wimbledon 2021: Newsround's guide to the tennis tournament

Konta
image

Johanna Konta: Seven facts about the UK's tennis star

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Sajid Javid

Who is new health secretary Sajid Javid?

comments
3
England team pic

England fans! How are you feeling about England vs Germany?

comments
11
Gregor

More support needed in schools for military children, says charity

comments
7
Newsround Home