Euro 2020: England take on Germany in the knockouts

PA Media

England go head-to-head with Germany on Tuesday evening, with the winner going through to Euro 2020's quarter finals, while the loser's tournament will be over!

The match will be played at London's Wembley stadium so England will have the advantage of playing of playing on home soil and in front of lots of their fans. Or, will that add pressure on the home side and help Germany pull together? We want to know what you think is going to happen.

With Wales and Scotland already out of the tournament England is the only UK nation still involved in this year's tournament.

Do you think they've got a chance? Will it be penalty heartbreak once again?

Are you supporting England? What score are you hoping for against Germany? Are you doing anything special to watch the big game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.