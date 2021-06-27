Wales 'proud' of Euro 2020 campaign

Reuters

Wales are out of the Euros after being beaten by Denmark 4-0 on Saturday evening.

Despite the disappointment the team's manager Robert Page, said he's proud of his side and says it's a big achievement for the team to have made as far as they have.

"Overall in the tournament I thought the boys have been excellent and to even get to where we're at is a big achievement with the players that we've got, not playing domestic football week in, week out," said Page.

"I'm proud of them for that."

Getting out of the group stages

Euro 2020 is only Wales' third appearance ever at a major tournament.

In their last appearance, four years ago in France, the side were the tournament's surprise package when they reached the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team.

"We're proud we've been able to get out of the group stage for the second time," said midfielder Joe Allen.

"The message is clear for the squad. We need to think about World Cup qualification now. We've got a young group who have a lot more to give."

"...they're a great group to work with and I think there's a lot more to come from them." Manager Robert Page on his Wales squad

Getty Images Wales' players applaud their fans in the stadium

What next?

The Welsh side's next games are World Cup qualifying matches in September, which Robert Page says will the side will now turn their attention too.

"They're a young group and there's World Cup qualifiers around the corner in September, and we'll go again.

"We've had a taste of tournament football now and we want more of it."

Whether Gareth Bale will still be available for those games isn't clear at the moment. He was asked whether rumours about a possible retirement were true after the game, but simply walked off rather than answer.